Faceter (FACE) Trading Down 27.6% Over Last Week

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Faceter has a market capitalization of $482,891.82 and $20.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $7.50 and $24.68. During the last week, Faceter has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00043140 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.92 or 0.03527428 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055448 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031148 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,570,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,551,949 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.68, $10.39, $51.55, $32.15, $18.94, $33.94, $50.98, $7.50, $24.43, $13.77 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.