Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.0214

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $15.35 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, BitMax, Coinsuper and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043118 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.96 or 0.03501155 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055456 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031157 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

FET is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,760,259 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, BitMax, Hotbit, HitBTC, Coinsuper, BiKi, Korbit, WazirX, Bitrabbit, Dcoin, Binance, Bitbns, IDEX, Coinall, MXC, BitAsset and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

