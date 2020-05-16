Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Given New $142.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.69.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.22. 3,965,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.17. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

