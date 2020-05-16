Financial Architects Inc Cuts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,439 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,377,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,142,288,000 after buying an additional 171,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,208,000 after buying an additional 117,808 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,001,000 after buying an additional 239,540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,269,000 after buying an additional 602,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,012,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,571,000 after buying an additional 80,193 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,743. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $123.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.