Financial Architects Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. 24,152,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,666,973. The company has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.