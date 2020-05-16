Financial Architects Inc Has $681,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 233,558.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,789,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,471,000 after buying an additional 3,788,315 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,472,000 after buying an additional 1,764,672 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $131,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,463,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,417,000 after buying an additional 1,033,836 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,268,000 after buying an additional 1,011,767 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $87.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,126. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

