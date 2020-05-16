Financial Architects Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $100.56. 288,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.43. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98.

