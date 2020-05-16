Financial Architects Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 31.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.81. 6,878,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,083,105. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.95.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.