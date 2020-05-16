Financial Architects Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,008 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,375,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.56. 1,448,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,228. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95.

