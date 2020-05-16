Financial Architects Inc Sells 14,034 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Architects Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,034 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 162,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.62. 7,020,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,870,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.89. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.