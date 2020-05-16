Financial Architects Inc Sells 334 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,312,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,044,000 after acquiring an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.21. 1,529,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,676. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.01. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.