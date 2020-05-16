Financial Architects Inc Sells 42 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,602,081,000 after acquiring an additional 96,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $360.40. 1,854,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,564. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

