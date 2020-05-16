First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $231.15

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $231.15 and traded as low as $188.75. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $188.75, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.93. The firm has a market cap of $600.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.22.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal and home equity loans.

