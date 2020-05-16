Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.90

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.90 and traded as low as $3.90. Five Prime Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 443,700 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $151.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.79% and a negative net margin of 679.63%. Research analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 122.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 416,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

