Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Announces Earnings Results

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 48,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,602. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 million and a PE ratio of 11.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

