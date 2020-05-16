FlexiGroup (ASX:FXL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of FlexiGroup Limited (ASX:FXL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $0.99. FlexiGroup shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 5,554,929 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 49.01, a quick ratio of 48.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.91. The company has a market cap of $408.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.58.

Get FlexiGroup alerts:

In other FlexiGroup news, insider Christine Christian purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.96 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$48,050.00 ($34,078.01). Also, insider Carole Campbell purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$46,500.00 ($32,978.72). Insiders acquired a total of 167,000 shares of company stock valued at $186,789 in the last three months.

FlexiGroup Limited provides consumer revolving finance, card, leasing, and rental financing services in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. It operates through six segments: Certegy, AU Cards, Consumer Leasing, Commercial Leasing, NZ Leasing, and NZ Cards. The company offers leasing services to consumers, businesses, and corporations; and interest free finance to enable customers to facilitate purchases at participating retailer's point of sale and online.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for FlexiGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexiGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.