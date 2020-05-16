FLIP Price Hits $0.0061 on Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One FLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. FLIP has a market capitalization of $342,922.91 and $654.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.93 or 0.02024086 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00087702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00171025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000160 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

