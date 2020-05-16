Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $100.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered Franco Nevada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.75.

Shares of FNV traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.66. 1,301,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.91. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.94, a P/E/G ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.59. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of $72.98 and a 1-year high of $152.36.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 54.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

