Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €88.25 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €88.25 ($102.62) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FME. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.80 ($105.58) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($95.93) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.07 ($94.26).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.62 ($0.72) during trading on Friday, reaching €72.24 ($84.00). The company had a trading volume of 1,030,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.83. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €53.50 ($62.21) and a 1-year high of €81.10 ($94.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion and a PE ratio of 18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

