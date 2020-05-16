FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Director Buys $16,450.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $16,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 73.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.93%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

