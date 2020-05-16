Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. 92,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.02. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $105.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.53.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

