Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.1% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 17,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $17.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,373.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,103. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,249.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,327.85. The stock has a market cap of $921.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $25,143,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

