GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €12.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on G1A. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.17 ($26.94).

Shares of ETR G1A traded up €2.16 ($2.51) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €23.49 ($27.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a fifty-two week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.56. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.86.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

