GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.17 ($26.94).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €2.16 ($2.51) on Friday, reaching €23.49 ($27.31). 1,045,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a 1-year high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.56.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

