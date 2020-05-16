GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €16.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on G1A. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.17 ($26.94).

ETR G1A traded up €2.16 ($2.51) on Friday, reaching €23.49 ($27.31). The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a 1 year high of €30.32 ($35.26). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

