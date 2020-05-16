GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on G1A. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €23.17 ($26.94).

Shares of ETR:G1A traded up €2.16 ($2.51) on Friday, hitting €23.49 ($27.31). The company had a trading volume of 1,045,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.56. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a 1 year high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

