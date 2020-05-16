GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.17 ($26.94).

G1A stock traded up €2.16 ($2.51) during trading on Friday, reaching €23.49 ($27.31). The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a one year high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is €20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

