GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.17 ($26.94).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR G1A traded up €2.16 ($2.51) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €23.49 ($27.31). The company had a trading volume of 1,045,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The business’s 50-day moving average is €20.52 and its 200-day moving average is €25.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a 52 week high of €30.32 ($35.26).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.