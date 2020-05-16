GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €29.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.17 ($26.94).

Shares of ETR G1A traded up €2.16 ($2.51) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €23.49 ($27.31). The company had a trading volume of 1,045,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -24.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a one year high of €30.32 ($35.26).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

