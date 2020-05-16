General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 2.4% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.49.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. 128,224,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,841,383. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.