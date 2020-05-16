General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in General Mills were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,684,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $64.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

