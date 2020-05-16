General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $60.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.80.

GIS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.49. 4,684,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,877,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.06. General Mills has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $64.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $214,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,570.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

