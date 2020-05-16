General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $60.00 at UBS Group

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.98% from the company’s previous close.

GIS has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

GIS stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.49. 4,684,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,877,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $64.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. General Mills’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in General Mills by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of General Mills by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

