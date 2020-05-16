Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Deutsche Bank

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genpact from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,375. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Genpact has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $923.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genpact by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,004,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,682,000 after buying an additional 126,739 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

