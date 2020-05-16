Giant Price Reaches $0.0056 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Giant has a market cap of $42,494.22 and approximately $2,421.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including $5.63, $31.10, $24.71 and $50.68. In the last seven days, Giant has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00446047 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00150701 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015491 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007492 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005455 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000364 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000435 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,618,747 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

