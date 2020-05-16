GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,286 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.8% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

GSK traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $40.91. 2,549,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,472. The firm has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.73. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.