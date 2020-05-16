Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $91,529.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,908 shares in the company, valued at $272,426.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,884.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,354 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,471,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.69. 577,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.98. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.