Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Lowered by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $499,415,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,477,000 after purchasing an additional 799,929 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6,096.0% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 511,396 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,368,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,911,000 after purchasing an additional 453,145 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,589,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,314,000 after purchasing an additional 416,469 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.10.

Shares of GPN traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,249. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.55 and its 200-day moving average is $174.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,107 shares of company stock worth $2,266,456. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.