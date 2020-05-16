Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $221.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.10% from the company’s current price.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.10.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,069.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,456. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

