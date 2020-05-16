Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $221.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.10% from the company’s current price.
GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.10.
Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62.
In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,069.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,456. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
