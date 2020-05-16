Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Downgraded to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.70.

GLOB traded up $11.22 on Tuesday, reaching $122.59. The company had a trading volume of 716,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,441. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average of $106.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globant has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $141.67.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $184.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Research analysts predict that Globant will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

