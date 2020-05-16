Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,756 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

Stryker stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.27. 2,897,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,187. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.08.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,670 shares of company stock worth $2,380,526 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

