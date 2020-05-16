Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 74,272 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 74,272 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.95. 10,284,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,980,766. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.09.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.