Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 147.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,244,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

