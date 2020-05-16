Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,446,000 after buying an additional 45,973 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $619,422,000 after acquiring an additional 138,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,572,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,684,000 after acquiring an additional 635,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $579,141.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.69, for a total transaction of $109,563.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,455. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPAM traded up $7.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.97. The stock had a trading volume of 358,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,551. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $248.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.65 and a 200 day moving average of $208.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

