Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,327,000 after acquiring an additional 156,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 192,701 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,586,000 after acquiring an additional 98,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,241. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.64 and its 200-day moving average is $149.12.

