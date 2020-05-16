Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,988,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,831,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,241. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.26.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

