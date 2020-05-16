Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $23,102,111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,832,000 after buying an additional 235,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,306,000 after purchasing an additional 40,153 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,655,000 after purchasing an additional 244,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

Shares of CMI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.64. 2,119,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,554. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.