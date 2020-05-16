Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $753,000 Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $100.02. 3,710,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,225. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

