Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $930,000 Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

Boeing stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.00. 26,737,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,110,102. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

