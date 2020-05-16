Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,307 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after buying an additional 3,253,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,584,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $182,705,000 after buying an additional 1,766,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,426,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,710,624. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.05. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

